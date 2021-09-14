Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report sales of $9.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $10.20 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $38.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

