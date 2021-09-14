Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report sales of $76.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $77.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $286.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million.

A number of analysts have commented on TLS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Telos stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 827.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 840,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,031. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.