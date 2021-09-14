Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $6.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 508,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,744,816. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

