Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Target Price at $9.98

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.98.

AEXAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AEXAY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 37,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.14. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

