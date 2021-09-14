Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $17.83

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 2,225,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,405. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

