Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,235,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,788. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 541,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

