Brokerages Set SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $66.67

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE FLOW opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 83.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 23.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

