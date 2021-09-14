Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.68

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $13.20. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 9,686 shares changing hands.

In other news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at $65,749.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

