BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Down to $37.64

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $35.93. BRP Group shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 3,067 shares trading hands.

BRP has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

