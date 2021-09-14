BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

BTGOF remained flat at $$2.22 during trading on Thursday. 656,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,465. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

