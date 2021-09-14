California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 31,556 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in California Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.