Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

