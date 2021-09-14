Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,033 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $89,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 179.1% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.62. 145,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a PE ratio of 303.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.39.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

