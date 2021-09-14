Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 130,208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $99,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

