Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $171.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,090,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $171,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.