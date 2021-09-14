Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $51.42 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.1% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 117,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,228,890 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

