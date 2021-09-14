Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.