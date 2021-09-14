Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CFX stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.67. 2,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,630. The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.42. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

