Canfor (TSE:CFP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP opened at C$27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$14.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.