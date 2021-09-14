Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 330.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $207.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

