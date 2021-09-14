Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $143,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.