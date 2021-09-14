Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.38% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QDIV opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

