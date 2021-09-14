Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day moving average is $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

