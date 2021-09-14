CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,595,000 after acquiring an additional 441,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. 684,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $232.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

