CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $21.47 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.09. 92,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.49. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

