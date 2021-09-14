CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $229.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

