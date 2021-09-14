CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.09. 3,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.20.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

