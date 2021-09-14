CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $36.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

CARG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,822. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 241,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,333,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,571,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,730 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,917. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

