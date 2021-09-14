CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes Sells 2,400 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarParts.com stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 740,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,092,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTS. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

