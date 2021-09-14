Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

