CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $555.02 million, a P/E ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.