CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 881.5% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBD of Denver stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 8,570,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,149,629. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

