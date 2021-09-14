CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Acquisition were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAH opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

