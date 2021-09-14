Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYAD. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CYAD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 11,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

