Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $361.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.20. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

