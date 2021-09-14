Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $871.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $777.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.56. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $875.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

