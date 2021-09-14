Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.25.

Shares of ASML opened at $871.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $351.09 and a fifty-two week high of $875.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $777.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.56.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.