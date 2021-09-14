Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 21 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $916.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $904.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

