Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 3,714 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.