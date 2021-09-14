Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 4,780 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

SRET stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.