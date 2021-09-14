Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 365.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.