Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABR opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

