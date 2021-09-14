Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 9,389 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,807 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 74,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after buying an additional 230,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

