Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 9,389 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,083,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,466,000.

IGLB opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86.

