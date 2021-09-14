Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CEG stock opened at GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £10.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.