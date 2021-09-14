Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
CEG stock opened at GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £10.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
About Challenger Energy Group
