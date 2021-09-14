Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 82.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.