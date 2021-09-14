Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Short Interest Up 110,450.0% in August

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a growth of 110,450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CBKCQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $269,990.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.52. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corp. is engaged in the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online purchases, and mobile application for women’s apparel and accessories. It offers tops, dresses, skirts, jewelries, scarves and wraps, denim, and other collections. The company was founded by Gil Braun in 1986 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

