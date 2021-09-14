Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Short Interest Up 110,450.0% in August

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a growth of 110,450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CBKCQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $269,990.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.52. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.31.
About Christopher & Banks
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.