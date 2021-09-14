CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
CHS stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.
CHS Company Profile
