Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 494,804 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 494,804 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,228,890. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 134,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.