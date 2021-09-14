Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 465,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.